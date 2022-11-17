Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 19.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 19.44% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.510.4286.2788.100.430.360.430.360.430.36

