Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 19.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 19.44% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.510.42 21 OPM %86.2788.10 -PBDT0.430.36 19 PBT0.430.36 19 NP0.430.36 19

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 17:45 IST

