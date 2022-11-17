Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 19.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 19.44% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.510.42 21 OPM %86.2788.10 -PBDT0.430.36 19 PBT0.430.36 19 NP0.430.36 19
