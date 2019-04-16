Mastek consolidated net profit rises 41.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 267.10 crore

Net profit of rose 41.33% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 267.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.04% to Rs 101.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 1033.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 817.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

