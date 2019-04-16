Mastek consolidated net profit rises 41.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mastek looks to exit Majesco, to use proceeds for acquisitions
Mastek consolidated net profit rises 43.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Mastek standalone net profit rises 232.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Mastek consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the September 2018 quarter
Mastek Ltd Falls 2.17%
-
Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 267.10 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 41.33% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 267.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.04% to Rs 101.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 1033.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 817.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales267.10223.68 19 1033.21817.21 26 OPM %13.2112.45 -12.7312.20 - PBDT41.6633.40 25 150.74114.79 31 PBT37.3429.78 25 133.3996.03 39 NP27.3919.38 41 101.4769.96 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU