Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 1230.93 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 1230.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 824.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 302.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 153.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 178.20% to Rs 5116.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1839.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1230.93824.895116.181839.00-0.452.143.08-2.25-54.817.65-88.60-22.66-91.43-18.66-230.65-111.40-91.04-43.68-302.97-153.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)