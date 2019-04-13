Infosys consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 21539.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 10.51% to Rs 4078.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3690.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 21539.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18083.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.86% to Rs 15410.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16029.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 82675.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70522.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21539.0018083.00 19 82675.0070522.00 17 OPM %23.9126.61 -24.4026.69 - PBDT5814.005464.00 6 23052.0022133.00 4 PBT5283.005006.00 6 21041.0020270.00 4 NP4078.003690.00 11 15410.0016029.00 -4
