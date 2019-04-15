Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
