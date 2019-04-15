TV18 Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 920.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.92% to Rs 1181.48 crore

Net profit of Broadcast rose 920.29% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.92% to Rs 1181.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 757.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1620.62% to Rs 166.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 235.06% to Rs 4942.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1475.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

