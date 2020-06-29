Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 81.25% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.25% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.160.64 81 4.793.47 38 OPM %10.34-26.56 -4.1841.50 - PBDT0.12-0.48 LP 0.280.46 -39 PBT0.09-0.51 LP 0.160.33 -52 NP0.09-0.47 LP 0.140.18 -22
