Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 16.44 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 72.99% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.53% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 71.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.4416.62 -1 71.4563.58 12 OPM %13.9311.67 -11.178.21 - PBDT1.961.73 13 6.654.20 58 PBT1.401.00 40 4.221.88 124 NP0.371.37 -73 2.522.04 24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:42 IST

