Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 16.44 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 72.99% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.53% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 71.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.4416.6271.4563.5813.9311.6711.178.211.961.736.654.201.401.004.221.880.371.372.522.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)