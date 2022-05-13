Matrimony.com Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Black Box Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2022.

Matrimony.com Ltd soared 15.99% to Rs 773.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4093 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd surged 15.01% to Rs 249. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd spiked 11.53% to Rs 154.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 925 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd jumped 10.52% to Rs 112.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spurt 10.16% to Rs 960.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15529 shares in the past one month.

