Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Blue Dart Express launches service for medicine delivery to Indians living abroad
COVID-19: Blue Dart ensures continuity of essential supply chain
Blue Dart Express reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Blue Dart slips after dismal Q4 earnings
-
La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 94682 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2020.
La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 94682 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares. The stock increased 5.69% to Rs.207.20. Volumes stood at 2600 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54645 shares. The stock gained 9.65% to Rs.200.60. Volumes stood at 68488 shares in the last session.
Heritage Foods Ltd recorded volume of 11530 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.300.90. Volumes stood at 8186 shares in the last session.
Time Technoplast Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34225 shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.42.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 3484 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.2,217.65. Volumes stood at 2586 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU