Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2020.

La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 94682 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares. The stock increased 5.69% to Rs.207.20. Volumes stood at 2600 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54645 shares. The stock gained 9.65% to Rs.200.60. Volumes stood at 68488 shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd recorded volume of 11530 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.300.90. Volumes stood at 8186 shares in the last session.

Time Technoplast Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34225 shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.42.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 3484 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock gained 4.91% to Rs.2,217.65. Volumes stood at 2586 shares in the last session.

