Tata Motors Ltd Spurts 6.96%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 2.11%

Tata Motors Ltd rose 6.96% today to trade at Rs 398. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 2.11% to quote at 23665.18. The index is down 2.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 3.32% and Bosch Ltd added 2.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 5.24 % over last one year compared to the 9.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 7.66% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 536.5 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 268.5 on 24 Aug 2021.

