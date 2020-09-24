maurices selects TCS as its digital transformation partner

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with maurices, a women's fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

Following its journey as a standalone organization, maurices selected TCS as its digital transformation partner to help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey. TCS will help maurices strategize, create and operationalize the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt.

Leveraging TCS' Machine First Delivery Model, powered by ignio, its cognitive automation software, maurices' technology transformation will drive synergy across the enterprise, integrating business, operations and IT teams without disruption to existing services.

In addition, TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features. The project will also involve a refreshed, upgraded ecommerce platform that will facilitate quicker business decisions and faster go-to-market responses to industry or fashion trends.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)