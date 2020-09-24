Rites bags Rs 205.85 cr turnkey contract from South Central Railway

Rites has been awarded Turnkey contract for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to Rs. 205.85 crore.

An MOU will be executed between Rites and South Central Railway (SCR) in this regard in due course. This turnkey contract covers construction of 4 nos. of ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

