BASF India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

BASF India announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed rating at 'CRISIL AAA' and assigned 'Negative' outlook on the Non-Convertible Debenture Programme of the Company (earlier 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications').

The ratings on the Fixed Deposits and Commercial Paper have been reaffirmed at 'FAAA/Stable' and 'CRISIL A1+', respectively.

CRISIL's Commercial Paper ratings are in addition to the credit rating of IND A1+ awarded to the Company by India Ratings and Research Private Limited (A Fitch Group Company) for Commercial Paper programme of Rs. 750 crore.

