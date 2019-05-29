Goldcrest Corporation standalone net profit rises 428.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 4.73 croreNet profit of Goldcrest Corporation rose 428.57% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.78% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.730 0 11.7314.51 -19 OPM %57.080 -47.4030.19 - PBDT2.90-0.06 LP 6.984.52 54 PBT2.78-0.18 LP 6.494.06 60 NP2.220.42 429 5.033.76 34
