Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

