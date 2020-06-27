Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.24 -25 0.490.60 -18 OPM %38.8962.50 -6.1238.33 - PBDT0.070.15 -53 0.030.23 -87 PBT0.070.15 -53 0.030.23 -87 NP0.100.09 11 0.060.17 -65
