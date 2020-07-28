Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.24% to Rs 258.57 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 82.34% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.24% to Rs 258.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 425.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.258.57425.5318.1713.3235.7250.3523.6636.194.2724.18

