Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.24% to Rs 258.57 croreNet profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 82.34% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.24% to Rs 258.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 425.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales258.57425.53 -39 OPM %18.1713.32 -PBDT35.7250.35 -29 PBT23.6636.19 -35 NP4.2724.18 -82
