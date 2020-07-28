IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.05% to Rs 9.32 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 56.52% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.05% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.92% to Rs 36.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.3224.5636.4388.69-37.8838.23-49.8816.870.1911.41-5.9429.100.0611.18-6.5619.704.5710.51-13.86-15.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)