Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 113.63% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 12.77% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 113.63% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.075.6510.026.901.190.590.870.550.530.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)