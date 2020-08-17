Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 113.63% to Rs 12.07 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 12.77% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 113.63% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.075.65 114 OPM %10.026.90 -PBDT1.190.59 102 PBT0.870.55 58 NP0.530.47 13
