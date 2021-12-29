Mazagon Dock board OKs interim dividend

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.1 per share aggregating to Rs 143.20 crore for the financial year ending 2021-22.

The PSU company has fixed Friday, 7 January 2022, as the record date for the same. At yesterday's closing price of Rs 268.40, this translates to a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. The company's main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.87% to Rs 135.03 crore on a 42.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,570.11 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip gained 3.33% to end at Rs 268.40 on Tuesday.

