Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

CEAT Ltd clocked volume of 4.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49817 shares

CEAT Ltd clocked volume of 4.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49817 shares. The stock gained 8.80% to Rs.1,183.00. Volumes stood at 36404 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59457 shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.731.00. Volumes stood at 17742 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36020 shares. The stock gained 7.12% to Rs.2,684.00. Volumes stood at 17503 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.94% to Rs.268.15. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd registered volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97693 shares. The stock rose 4.44% to Rs.2,275.35. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

