Mcleod Russel India Ltd Slides 2.58%

Mcleod Russel India Ltd lost 2.58% today to trade at Rs 18.9. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.23% to quote at 11318.61. The index is down 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DFM Foods Ltd decreased 1.92% and Emami Ltd lost 1.81% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 4.19 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd has lost 3.52% over last one month compared to 3.45% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5598 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 27.51 on 28 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.84 on 30 Mar 2020.

