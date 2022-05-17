MCX Q4 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 37 cr

On a consolidated basis, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (MCX)'s net profit fell 5% to Rs 36.53 crore on 9.8% increase in net sales to Rs 106.46 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, MCX's operating income grew 10% to Rs 106.46 crore from Rs 96.97 crore in corresponding Q4 FY2021.

The company incurred an exceptional expense of Rs 20.43 crore in Q4 March 2022 on impairment of entire expenditure of certain intangible asset under development. Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of profit of associates in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 65.02 crore, down by 31.25% from Rs 49.54 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 increased by 22% to Rs 67.82 crore from Rs 55.73 crore over the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2021. EBITDA margin stood at 56% in Q4 FY22.

The average daily turnover (ADT) in overall commodity futures fell 17.14% to Rs 26,369 crore in Q4 FY21-22 vis-vis Rs 31,823 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.

The notional ADT of options soared 1217% to Rs 15,065 crore in Q4 FY21-22 from Rs 1,144 crore during Q4 FY20-21.

On full year basis, the company reported a 36% decrease in net profit to Rs 143.45 crore on a 6.08% declined in net sales to Rs 366.81 crore in FY22 over FY21.

EBITDA for the twelve months of FY22 stood at Rs. 228.68 crore, as against Rs. 288.91 crore in the corresponding period of FY21. The EBITDA margin was 53% and PAT margin was 33%.

The notional ADT of options increased by about 733% to Rs 7,860 crore during FY22 from Rs 943 crore the previous year, FY21. ADT in overall commodity futures decreased by about 17% to Rs 26,178 crore during FY22 from Rs 31,595 crore the previous year, FY21. MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover during FY22 stood at 93.6%. During 31 March 2022, total quantity of 81,499 million tonnes (MT) of base metals were delivered through the exchange mechanism.

Meanwhile, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.40 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

MCX is a demutualised Exchange and has permanent recognition from the Government of India to facilitate nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodity derivatives.

Shares of MCX rose 2.28% to Rs 1204.45 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)