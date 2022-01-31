MCX Q3 PAT down 52% YoY to Rs 34 crore

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (MCX) reported 52% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore on a 17% decline in total income to Rs 104.06 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
EBITDA in the third quarter was Rs 52.78 crore, down by 28% from Rs 73.45 crore in Q3 FY21.
The company made a provision of Rs 11.01 crore for tax during the quarter. It had written back tax provisions amounting to Rs 4.21 crore in the same period last year.
The average daily turnover (ADT) in overall commodity futures stood at Rs 24,556 crore in Q3 FY 21-22 vis-vis Rs 32,684 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.
The notional ADT of options increased by 965% to Rs 8,610 crore in Q3 FY21-22 from Rs 808 crore during Q3 FY20-21.
Total quantity of 18,346 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q3 FY21-22 vis-vis 11,408 tonnes in Q3 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.
MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover during Apr-Dec '21 period of FY21-22 stood at 92.9%.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for price discovery and risk management. Commodities traded on the exchange include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities.
The scrip shed 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 1545.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
