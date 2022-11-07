Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5055.56% to Rs 4.64 croreNet profit of Mediaone Global Entertainment reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5055.56% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.640.09 5056 OPM %29.31-88.89 -PBDT1.36-0.08 LP PBT1.02-1.67 LP NP1.02-1.67 LP
