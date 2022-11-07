Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust receives 5-star rating from GRESB
Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MWDC capacity solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India
Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MW DC solar plant for Brookfield
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
-
Sales rise 43.40% to Rs 303.60 croreNet profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 60.88% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.40% to Rs 303.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 211.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales303.60211.71 43 OPM %68.0070.81 -PBDT106.30110.45 -4 PBT42.5463.34 -33 NP26.7168.28 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU