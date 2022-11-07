Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.40% to Rs 303.60 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 60.88% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.40% to Rs 303.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 211.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.303.60211.7168.0070.81106.30110.4542.5463.3426.7168.28

