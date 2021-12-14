Medplus Health Services IPO subscribed 1.46 times

The issue received bids for 1.83 crore shares as against 1.25 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Medplus Health Services received bids for 1,83,08,934 shares as against 1,25,75,154 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (14 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 1.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 December 2021 and it will close on 15 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 780-796. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Ahead of the IPO, Medplus Health Services on 9 December 2021, finalized allocation of 52,51,111 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 796 each, aggregating to Rs 417.98 crore.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 798.30 crore by existing shareholders.

The objectives of the fresh issue are funding working capital requirements of material subsidiary, Optival, for Rs 467.17 crore of and remaining amount to be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2006, MedplusHealth Services is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India, in terms of revenue from operations for the financial year 2021 and number of stores as of 31 March 2021. The company offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers.

The company is the first pharmacy retailer in India to offer an omni-channel platform. Through this omni-channel model, company seeks to deepen and extend its customer reach for each of its stores, enhance "convenience" as a core customer value proposition and retain customers. The company's revenue from online sales channel has steadily increased. For the financial year 2021, 2020 and the six months ended 30 September 2021, online sales accounted for 8.98%, 6.99% and 8.44% of total revenue from operations, respectively.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 66.91 crore on net sales of Rs 1,879.92 crore in six month ended September 2021.

