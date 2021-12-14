Data Patterns (India) IPO subscribed 3.30 times

The offer received bids for 2.34 crore shares as against 70.97 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) received bids for 2,34,31,525 shares as against 70,97,285 shares on offer on Tuesday (14 December 2021), according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 3.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (14 December 2021) and it will close on Thursday (16 December 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 555 - 585 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The current IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 59,52,550 equity shares with promoters together selling 39,34,025 shares (i.e. 19,67,013 equity shares by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and 19,67,012 equity shares by Rekha Murthy Rangarajan). The balance portion of OFS comprised the sale by other selling shareholders of 4,89,775 equity shares (i.e. 75,000 shares by Sudhir Nathan and 4,14,775 shares by GK Vasundhara) while Individual Selling Shareholders collectively to sell about 15,28,750 shares.

The company earlier in November 2021 made a private placement (pre-IPO placement) of 10,39,861 equity shares at a price of Rs 577 per share aggregating to Rs 60 crore. Post IPO, the selling promoters i.e. Srinivasgopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan held 24.6% and 20.39% of expanded equity. The other selling shareholders Sudhir Nathan and G K Vasundhara hold about 0.19% and 0.63% of post IPO expanded equity.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt, meet working capital needs and upgrading and expanding its existing facility at Chennai (Tamil Nadu) to the tune of Rs 60.803 crore, Rs 95.191 crore and Rs 59.839 crore respectively. The aggregate outstanding indebtedness of the company as of 20 November 2021 stood at Rs 62.248 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Data Patterns (India) on Monday, 13 December 2021 finalized allocation of 30,16,533 equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 585 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,76,46,71,805.

Data Patterns (India), promoted by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It offers products catering to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms such as space, air, land and sea. The major products or product groups of the company comprises of: Radars, Underwater electronics /communications /other systems, Electronic warfare suite, BrahMos programme, Avionics, small satellites, ATE for defence and aerospace systems and Commercial off the shelf (COTS).

The core competencies of the company include electronic hardware design and development, software design and development, firmware design and development, mechanical design and development, product prototype design and development, manufacturing, functional testing and validation, environment testing and verification, and after sales support engineering services. It has design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic aerospace and defence electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequency and microwave equipment, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.

The company has invested in and developed reusable building block model leading to capabilities / competence across various product domains. This approach has allowed it to achieve better margins due to spreading out of development costs over multiple programmes, in addition to saving on development time for new products.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 23.21 crore and sales of Rs 96.45 crore for the six months ended September 2021.

