Meera Ind hits the roof after order win

-
ALSO READ
SCI to commences new direct container & break-bulk cargo shipping services
Lupin wins five INDIASTAR 2020 for excellence in packaging of its derma products
Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 45.11% in the September 2020 quarter
Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 16.03% in the September 2020 quarter
Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 12.36% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Meera Industries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 72.15 after the company received an export order of $180,000 from Turkey-based Monofiber Teknik Tekstil San Tic.
The order is for company's recently launched MODEL DTX-260 (direct twisting + precision winding). The company had developed this model during the lockdown.
Meera Industries said that there is a large global market for this type of model. This machine will be used for all kinds of industrial threads twisting and winding like woven sacks threads, fibc threads, cotton twine, pp tapes etc. So far this market is dominated by a very few producers world over.
"We are happy to make an entry into this segment and very satisfied with the early response. We are hopeful that gradually we will establish our name in this segment too," Meera Industries said in a statement.
Meera Industries makes textile machinery. It exports its products to more than 20 countries in continents of USA, South Africa, Europe, Africa & Asia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU