Meera Ind hits the roof after order win

Meera Industries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 72.15 after the company received an export order of $180,000 from Turkey-based Monofiber Teknik Tekstil San Tic.

The order is for company's recently launched MODEL DTX-260 (direct twisting + precision winding). The company had developed this model during the lockdown.

Meera Industries said that there is a large global market for this type of model. This machine will be used for all kinds of industrial threads twisting and winding like woven sacks threads, fibc threads, cotton twine, pp tapes etc. So far this market is dominated by a very few producers world over.

"We are happy to make an entry into this segment and very satisfied with the early response. We are hopeful that gradually we will establish our name in this segment too," Meera Industries said in a statement.

Meera Industries makes textile machinery. It exports its products to more than 20 countries in continents of USA, South Africa, Europe, Africa & Asia.

