BEML Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2021.

BEML Ltd surged 19.03% to Rs 1394.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75957 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd soared 14.50% to Rs 1404.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5003 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spiked 13.57% to Rs 128.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67797 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd exploded 10.37% to Rs 112.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank rose 10.00% to Rs 17.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

