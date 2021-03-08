Just Dial spurts on inking advertising agreement with Star India for IPL

Just Dial jumped 8.36% to Rs 949.25 after the local search engine said it has inked a pact with broadcaster Star India for advertising as co-presenting sponsor during Indian Premier League (IPL) 14.

The T20 IPL tournament will be held in April-May 2021.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 20% to Rs 49.93 crore on a 28% fall in net sales to Rs 169.54 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

