Meera Industries bags order worth Rs 1.45 cr

Meera Industries (MIL) received an order for Rs 1.45 crore from a large manufacturer and exporter of technical textiles for its ring twisting machines.

In the technical textile yarn twisting space, Meera Industries has added some companies from the industrial segment to its customer lists such as SRF and Mehler Engineered Products India, Fenner Conveyor Belting, Shakti Cords and others.

The net profit of Meera Industries reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales soared 222.39% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Shares of Meera Industries (MIL) fell 0.21% to Rs 97 on BSE. Meera Industries makes textile machinery. It exports its products to more than 20 countries in continents of USA, South Africa, Europe, Africa & Asia.

