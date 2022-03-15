Meera Industries bags order worth Rs 1.45 cr

-
ALSO READ
Meera Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2021 quarter
RVNL bags order worth nearly Rs 382 crore for Indore Metro Rail Project
Ending Gender-Based Violence is Critical: Breakthrough India's Pan-Asia Summit
Deep Industries bags award worth Rs 68 cr from ONGC
-
Meera Industries (MIL) received an order for Rs 1.45 crore from a large manufacturer and exporter of technical textiles for its ring twisting machines.
In the technical textile yarn twisting space, Meera Industries has added some companies from the industrial segment to its customer lists such as SRF and Mehler Engineered Products India, Fenner Conveyor Belting, Shakti Cords and others.
The net profit of Meera Industries reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales soared 222.39% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
Shares of Meera Industries (MIL) fell 0.21% to Rs 97 on BSE. Meera Industries makes textile machinery. It exports its products to more than 20 countries in continents of USA, South Africa, Europe, Africa & Asia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU