Meghalaya, Nagaland vote today

Electorates in Nagaland and Meghalaya on Monday are casting their votes in the assembly elections.

In Nagaland, more than 1,300,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 assembly seats.

In Meghalaya, polling is underway in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates. Polling will be held till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the voting for assembly by-elections on a seat in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand each are also being held on Monday.

The voting for bypolls in all assembly seats started at 7 am today and will conclude at 5 pm. The results will be announced on 2 March 2023, along with the results of state assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

The bypolls on two assembly seats in Maharashtra Chinchwad and Kasba Peth were held on Sunday.

