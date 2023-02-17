Tripura poll sees over 80% voter turnout

Tripura registered a huge voter turnout with over 80% of the electorate exercising their franchise (till 16:00 IST) on Thursday, 16 February 2023. Final turnout figures will be known by Friday, 17 February 2023, after scrutiny of form 17A.

Polling for Elections to State Legislative Assembly of Tripura was held across 60 ACs spread over 3,337 polling stations set up in the State.

Meticulous planning, regular exhaustive reviews with chief secretaries/DGs of police of neighbouring states and other enforcement agencies by the Election Commission of India ensured smooth conduct of elections in a largely violence-free, fair, inclusive and accessible manner in Tripura.

There have been no reports of any major violence/attack on candidates or agents, intimidation to voters, throwing of bombs, repoll, damage to EVMs, Election Commission of India said in a statement.

"As against 168 repolls as in the state in 2019 GE to Lok Sabha, polls in 60 ACs in Tripura have been largely peaceful with no repoll reported so far. Minor instances of violence so reported were promptly looked into by local teams," EC added.

Votes will be counted on 2 March 2023.

