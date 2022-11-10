Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.570.64 -11 OPM %28.0720.31 -PBDT0.220.20 10 PBT0.200.18 11 NP0.150.13 15
