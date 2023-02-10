Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Mehta Integrated Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
