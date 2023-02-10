Future Market Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 22.07 croreNet profit of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.0722.94 -4 OPM %57.27-46.38 -PBDT8.83-15.18 LP PBT4.39-19.77 LP NP4.27-20.52 LP
