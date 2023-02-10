JUST IN
Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 5.68 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 59.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.687.76 -27 OPM %3.522.58 -PBDT0.830.79 5 PBT0.770.74 4 NP0.250.62 -60

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:45 IST

