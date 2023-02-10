Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 5.68 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 59.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.687.763.522.580.830.790.770.740.250.62

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)