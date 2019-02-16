MEP Infrastructure Developers standalone net profit declines 36.07% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 488.76 crore

Net profit of MEP Infrastructure Developers declined 36.07% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 488.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 531.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales488.76531.18 -8 OPM %11.7512.05 -PBDT44.7553.63 -17 PBT11.8416.63 -29 NP6.9310.84 -36

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

