MEP Infrastructure Developers standalone net profit declines 36.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter
IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Govt plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20
MultiFit Wellness plans to invest around Rs. 60-70 Cr in South India
Canara Bank reports 152% jump Q3 profit
-
Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 488.76 croreNet profit of MEP Infrastructure Developers declined 36.07% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 488.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 531.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales488.76531.18 -8 OPM %11.7512.05 -PBDT44.7553.63 -17 PBT11.8416.63 -29 NP6.9310.84 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU