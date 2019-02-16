Tarmat standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 23.62 crore

Net profit of Tarmat declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.6223.19 2 OPM %-1.31-0.82 -PBDT0.210.35 -40 PBT0.040.11 -64 NP0.010.08 -88

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

