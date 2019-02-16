JUST IN
Radha Madhav Corporation standalone net profit rises 122.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 179.63% to Rs 164.90 crore

Net profit of Radha Madhav Corporation rose 122.62% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 179.63% to Rs 164.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales164.9058.97 180 OPM %4.226.72 -PBDT8.544.02 112 PBT8.173.67 123 NP8.173.67 123

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

