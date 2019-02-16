JUST IN
GVK Power & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 47.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 47.62% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.163.13 1 OPM %11.0833.23 -PBDT16.9113.27 27 PBT16.8813.24 27 NP16.1510.94 48

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

