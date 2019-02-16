GVK Power & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 47.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GVK Power & Infrastructure posts net profit at Rs 12 cr in Jul-Sept
GVK Power & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
GVK seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 8000 Cr to retire debt
UP power department cashier robbed of Rs 3 lakh at gunpoint
MEP Infra achieves financial closure for Rs 1,183-cr Thane-Vadape road project
-
Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 3.16 croreNet profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 47.62% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.163.13 1 OPM %11.0833.23 -PBDT16.9113.27 27 PBT16.8813.24 27 NP16.1510.94 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU