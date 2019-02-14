JUST IN
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 266.94 crore

Net Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 449.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 105.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 266.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales266.94194.90 37 OPM %-198.14-17.58 -PBDT-400.66-65.17 -515 PBT-441.22-104.29 -323 NP-449.77-105.30 -327

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:39 IST

