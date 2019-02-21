GRP subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Grip Polymers

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2019: Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 90,000 crore for 2019-20
Direct Tax collections soar 15.7% higher for FY 2018-19
RBI announces OMO purchase auctions of Rs 50000 crore for January 2019 to inject durable liquidity
Propose to hike TDS threshold on rent income to Rs 2.4 lakh: FM
Businessman held, jailed for Rs 7.35 crore Income Tax default
-
GRP has invested additional Rs 3.05 crore in Grip Polymers and has been allotted 30,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par on Rights basis, on 20 February, 2019.
Post the aforesaid allotment of shares, GRP holds 31,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.1O each of Grip Polymers (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GRP).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU