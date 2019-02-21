GRP subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Grip Polymers

has invested additional Rs 3.05 crore in Grip Polymers and has been allotted 30,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par on Rights basis, on 20 February, 2019.

Post the aforesaid allotment of shares, holds 31,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.1O each of Grip Polymers (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GRP).

