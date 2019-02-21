JUST IN
Business Standard

GRP subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Grip Polymers

GRP has invested additional Rs 3.05 crore in Grip Polymers and has been allotted 30,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at par on Rights basis, on 20 February, 2019.

Post the aforesaid allotment of shares, GRP holds 31,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.1O each of Grip Polymers (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GRP).

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 19:11 IST

