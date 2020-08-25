Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 84.31 points or 0.92% at 9088.88 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.99%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.99%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.53%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.33%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.1%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.88%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 0.35%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.26 or 0.08% at 38828.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.15% at 11483.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 41.05 points or 0.28% at 14896.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.19 points or 0.51% at 5002.6.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)