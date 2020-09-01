Metal shares spurt

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 98.27 points or 1.11% at 8932 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.59%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.11%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.85%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.74%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.28%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.67%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.48%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.29 or 0.09% at 38663.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.9 points or 0.53% at 11447.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.17 points or 0.06% at 14344.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.32 points or 0.23% at 4873.04.

On BSE,1114 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

