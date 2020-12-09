Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 3.7%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.01%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 14.46% over last one month compared to 25.14% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 7.71% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 3.7% today to trade at Rs 297.25. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.01% to quote at 2271.4. The index is up 25.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 1.65% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 6.7 % over last one year compared to the 14.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 14.46% over last one month compared to 25.14% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 7.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1002 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31151 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 426.15 on 20 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 133.85 on 19 May 2020.

