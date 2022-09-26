Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 768.78 points or 4.11% at 17916.38 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 6.08%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 5.54%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.22%),Vedanta Ltd (down 4.72%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.4%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.22%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.95%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.95%), and Coal India Ltd (down 2.76%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 727.13 or 1.25% at 57371.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 218.2 points or 1.26% at 17109.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 844.76 points or 2.93% at 27968.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 215.9 points or 2.42% at 8690.56.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2950 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

