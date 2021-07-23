Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 108.12 points or 0.56% at 19435.65 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.61%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.47%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.91%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.74%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.54%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.25%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.13%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.13 or 0.13% at 52767.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.3 points or 0.13% at 15802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.63 points or 0.17% at 26442.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.43 points or 0.27% at 8088.28.

On BSE,1480 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)