Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 413.15 points or 2.2% at 19174.23 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.73%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.72%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.72%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.41%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.32%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.2%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.01%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.94%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 493.11 or 0.94% at 52691.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 138.5 points or 0.89% at 15770.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 325.9 points or 1.25% at 26327.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.98 points or 1.22% at 8066.79.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)